AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Austin Police Department said it completed its administrative investigation related to the police shooting that occurred Jan. 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato.

APD said its investigation revealed that when Gutierrez came into contact with 27-year-old Alexander Gonzales, Gutierrez acted as a private citizen who defended himself in the face of a deadly threat, and Serrato’s actions in response to the incident were in accordance with APD policy and training.

“Chief Chacon has determined that Officer Gutierrez and Officer Serrato will not face discipline due to this incident. Both will resume their full-time roles as police officers with the Austin Police Department,” a release said.

According to APD, it said the department respected the Travis County Grand Jury’s decision not to indict Gutierrez and Serrato.

“It is necessary first to note that whenever an incident occurs in which someone loses their life, it is a tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the Gonzales family on their loss,” APD said.

APD said the investigation was conducted through APD’s Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

“These types of incidents significantly impact our community and the officers who serve. Knowing this impact, APD strives to provide timely information about these critical incidents,” APD said. “Police officers have challenging jobs. To safely and effectively perform the job, the men and women of APD must have the community’s trust. APD works daily to maintain and earn that trust.”