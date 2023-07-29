AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five officers with the Austin Police Department were able to stop a kidnapping attempt Tuesday, according to APD.

A child told an employee at a north Austin store she had been kidnapped, and the kidnappers were still in the building.

Officers responded to an urgent check welfare call in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard.

APD said Officer Cody Carr and Officer Callie Wolfe arrived on the scene and based on the information provided in the 911 call, multiple suspects were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to police, the officers detained the suspects involved and requested additional officers to assist them. APD said Officer Rachel Stahlke and Officer Julian Vasquez arrived shortly after.

An additional suspect was found inside the store, according to APD.

Officer Omer Ahmad also responded to the scene and assisted with detaining the suspects, according to APD.

According to police, one suspect was arrested, and charges were pending on the others.

“These five officers’ swift response, situational awareness, and excellent communication stopped a kidnapping attempt, captured the perpetrators, and safely reunited a child with her family,” APD Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said.