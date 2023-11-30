AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police officers are responding to a SWAT call in east Austin Thursday afternoon.
The Austin Police Department posted on social media that officers are responding to a SWAT callout in the 2400 block of Santa Rita Street.
Police advised drivers to expect delays in the area or look for alternate routes.
APD said a public information officer is en route and a media briefing will be held at a to-be-determined time.
Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded in support of the police department just before 11:30 am, and at last check, no one is being treated for injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.