AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police officers are responding to a SWAT call in east Austin Thursday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department posted on social media that officers are responding to a SWAT callout in the 2400 block of Santa Rita Street.

Police advised drivers to expect delays in the area or look for alternate routes.

APD said a public information officer is en route and a media briefing will be held at a to-be-determined time.

APD, SWAT responds to incident in east Austin (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded in support of the police department just before 11:30 am, and at last check, no one is being treated for injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.