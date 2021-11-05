Grand jury: APD officers not indicted for 2018 6th Street shooting that killed suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County grand jury decided nine Austin police officers were justified in their use of force during a 2018 shooting outside a Sixth Street nightclub.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said Friday the grand jury did not return an indictment for APD officers Joseph Cast, Justin Halbach, Joseph Moran, Lewis Holland, Wesley Devries, Alberto Martinez, Daniel Mathis, Christopher Salacki and Stephen Johnson in connection with the shooting that killed Aquantis Griffin.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” Gara said in a press release. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community, heard the evidence and law and decided that the conduct of the Officers was not unlawful.”

The release from the DA’s office described what was presented to the grand jury.

Early in the morning on Aug. 18, 2018, two groups of people were fighting in front of Terminal 6 nightclub, located at 302 E. Sixth Street in Austin, and someone fired a gun when the fight escalated. Officers saw a man, later identified as Griffin, running from the scene with a gun in his right hand.

Officers chased Griffin through an alley, telling him to drop the gun. When met by additional officers at the other end of the alley, Griffin still ran in the direction of officers and another crowd of people. Griffin raised the gun in the direction of the officers and continued to ignore commands to drop the gun. Officers then fired at Griffin, hitting him multiple times. Griffin died shortly after he was shot, the release said.