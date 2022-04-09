AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Mounted Patrol unit said that a Friday night crash caused a “scare” for officers and six horses, according to its Facebook page.

The post said two night-shift officers and all six night-shift horses were involved in a head-on crash on their way to downtown Austin.

The officers are sore, but “doing well,” while the six horses seem “fine” and are grazing in the paddocks Saturday, the post reads.

  • The Austin Police Department Mounted Patrol unit said a Friday night crash caused a “scare” for officers and six horses. (Photo: APD Mounted Patrol)
The horses were checked by a veterinarian “within two hours” of the crash and will be checked again Saturday, according to the post.