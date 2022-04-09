AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Mounted Patrol unit said that a Friday night crash caused a “scare” for officers and six horses, according to its Facebook page.

The post said two night-shift officers and all six night-shift horses were involved in a head-on crash on their way to downtown Austin.

The officers are sore, but “doing well,” while the six horses seem “fine” and are grazing in the paddocks Saturday, the post reads.

The Austin Police Department Mounted Patrol unit said a Friday night crash caused a “scare” for officers and six horses. (Photo: APD Mounted Patrol)

The horses were checked by a veterinarian “within two hours” of the crash and will be checked again Saturday, according to the post.