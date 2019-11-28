APD officers deliver Thanksgiving miracle, helping woman in labor during traffic stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin couple welcomed their new baby girl into the world Tuesday, on the side of Interstate Highway 35.

Lucky for them, two Austin Police officers were nearby conducting a traffic stop night. Officers Zachary Vandervalk and Thomas Tuminelli say that the father got out in a panic yelling in Spanish. That’s when the driver of the car they originally stopped told the officers that the man was telling them that his wife was in labor.

Officers Vandervalk and Tuminelli just finished visiting mom and baby! We’re excited to hear that both are doing well and wish them the best on their new journey. 🧸💙 https://t.co/wdRNX4K5sM pic.twitter.com/jmdKyDzjXM — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 28, 2019

“By the time I got around to the other side of the vehicle to the passenger, I looked in and the mother pointed down and I could see a baby. I immediately opened the door and I picked up the baby to make sure it was okay, I cleared the airways, made sure it was breathing,” said Officer Vandervalk

The officers later visited the new parents Wednesday to meet the baby girl and bring her a gift.