APD officers criticized on social media for posing in photo that appears to include white supremacists

The president of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders says his group is not associated with the Proud Boys extremist group or white supremacists, and that the two people seen on the far right of this photo photobombed the group posing with police. (Photo courtesy of WTFrs.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Photos taken of Austin police officers during a pro-police rally Sunday are gaining attention on social media, after some appear to show two men in the photo holding up white supremacist hand gestures.

The Wind Therapy Freedom Riders, or WTFrs, organized a “Re-fund the Police” rally Sunday, at the same time a separate group was holding a “Recall Mayor Adler” rally downtown. WTFrs President Luis Rodriguez says both groups mixed together as the afternoon went on, and toward the end members of his group asked officers patrolling across the street to take photos with them.

Members of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders posed with APD officers patrolling outside City Hall during a rally in support of police Sunday (Photo courtesy of WTFrs.)

In some photos, officers can be seen standing with just WTFrs members. In other photos, more people appeared to join the group, holding signs and flags in support of President Donald Trump, as well as signs that say “Recall Adler” and a sign against City Council Member Greg Casar.

The president of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders says his group is not associated with the Proud Boys extremist group or white supremacists, and that the two people seen on the far right of this photo photobombed the group posing with police. (Photo courtesy of WTFrs)

Additionally, a couple of people making the “OK” sign, which is a hand gesture that has become associated with white supremacy, appeared in a photo at one point, standing at the edge of the group. One was wearing black and yellow, which are colors known to be associated with the Proud Boys. That group has been identified as a far-right extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks “domestic hate groups and other extremists” in the United States.

Rodriguez says those men were not invited to the rally or a part of his group. He says they photobombed his group’s photo with officers.

Rodriguez’s group also recorded its rally on Facebook Live, in which officers could be seen refusing to take photos with local pro-police political candidates, because that violates APD policy.

Section 801.6 of APD’s General Orders states that officers are not allowed to take photos in uniform that endorses or supports any political campaign or initiative, or any social issue or cause.

KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department, asking whether the officers who posed in a photo with political signs are being investigated or will receive any disciplinary action. KXAN has also reached out to the Austin Police Association for comment. This story will be updated once we receive a response.

At 6 on KXAN, Police Reporter Jacqulyn Powell dives deeper into the photos taken and whether policy was violated.