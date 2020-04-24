APD officers connected with in-custody death identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers connected with an in-custody death have been identified, the department announced Friday.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Spencer Hanna are on administrative duty due to a March 31 incident that resulted in the death of Enrique Quiroz, APD says.

The officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Slaughter Lane for what was reported as a trespassing call. When the officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old Hispanic man, later identified as Quiroz, on the property he had been issued a criminal trespass notice on earlier in the month, APD says.

When officers attempted to take Quiroz into custody, APD says he resisted and officers eventually deployed a taser. Once officers had Quiroz in handcuffs, he had a “medical emergency,” APS says.

Paramedics already on-scene took life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and Quiroz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s standard protocol for officers to be placed on administrative duty, which means they aren’t on patrol, APD says. The case is being reviewed by APD’s Internal Affairs, along with the City of Austin’s Office of Police Oversight, and it will be reviewed by the APD Special Investigations Unit and Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Pineda has been with APD for four years, and Hanna has been with the department for two years, APD says.