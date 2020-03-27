APD officer suspended 10 days after pursuit resulted in death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officer Richard Bozelli has been suspended 10 days after an investigation found he did not properly terminate a pursuit, an APD disciplinary memo says.

The memo says Bozelli tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in September, and it escalated into a pursuit. The pursuit was terminated in 2 minutes, 4 seconds, and 20 seconds after it was terminated, the suspect collided with another car.

The suspect died in the crash and two others were hurt. The investigation found Bozelli was going 82 mph with his lights and sirens on at the time of the collision, the memo says.

Bozelli’s suspension is from March 26-April 9.