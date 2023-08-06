AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer was shot in a southeast Austin neighborhood Sunday but is stable, according to multiple sources.

Police and medics rushed to 10028 Channel Island Drive to investigate a report of gunshots around 9:15 p.m. That’s in an area east of Interstate 35 and west of Onion Creek.

KXAN reporter Grace Reader was at the scene and confirmed with law enforcement sources that the officer was shot. There is a large police presence in the neighborhood with both APD and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel responding, as well as Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD tweeted at 10:12 p.m. and confirmed an officer-involved shooting in that area, and said that they will hold a briefing later.

APD SWAT units also responded to the scene, arriving around 10:15 p.m.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated once more information becomes available.