AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after an officer shot him early Tuesday morning in south Austin, according to the Austin Police Department. A witness told 911 the man was firing a gun into a home.

APD Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said just before 12:30 a.m., 911 received a call about a man with a gun in the 2300 block of S. Third St. That is near West Oltorf Street.

A witness told 911 the man had a rifle and was pointing it at a home, Chacon said.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12:33 a.m., just as the 911 caller was reporting the man was firing multiple shots into a home.

Chacon said this information was received as officers arrived on the scene, and shots were heard on the officers’ body-worn cameras as they were getting out of their vehicles.

One man is dead after being shot by an APD officer off South Third Street in south Austin on Nov. 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Chacon said one officer fired his gun and hit the man. The man then went down.

Officers secured the man’s gun and tried to save his life, according to Chacon. EMS personnel arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Chacon said no one else was hurt, and no officers were hurt.

The chief did not release information about the man who was shot, and they don’t know why he was opening fire on a home.

Chacon said these are the preliminary details, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The officer who fired their weapon will be put on administrative leave per APD protocol, Chacon said.

Officer dash cameras and body-worn cameras will be reviewed and released within 10 business days, per APD policy. A criminal investigation, as well as an administrative investigation, will also be conducted.