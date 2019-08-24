APD officer seriously injured while chasing fleeing suspect

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer was seriously injured Tuesday while chasing a suspect on foot who allegedly pointed a gun at a passerby.

APD was dispatched to the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1826 and U.S. Highway 290 West. They were responding to a call of a homeless man who pointed a gun at someone.

Officers made contact with the suspect, 29-year-old Cory Zurovetz, who is a well known homeless man from the area who police say lives in the woods behind the local H-E-B.

Police attempted to detain Zurovetz who then fled and ran toward Ascension Seton Southwest Hospital. During the chase, an APD officer fell into a drainage ditch sustained broken bones and serious facial trauma.

Zurovetz was arrested and charged with evading arrest resulting in serious bodily harm to law enforcement. He faces a bond of $50,000.

The APD officer has been treated for their injuries and will remain hospitalized for some time.

