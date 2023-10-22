AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said in a social media post that the agency is working an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

The scene is in the 9000 block of Northgate Blvd, according to the post.

APD said in its post that there is no threat to the public, and that the scene remains active.

The post did not provide details to how the officer was involved in the shooting. An APD PIO tells KXAN that they will provide a media briefing at a time to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.