AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department said the officer injured in the south Austin SWAT situation that left four others dead, including an APD officer, is now leaving the hospital and will continue to recover at home.

The officer who died was identified as Jorge Pastore.

Officer Jorge Pastore was killed while trying to rescue two people being held by a barricaded suspect in Austin, Texas, police said. (Austin Police Department)

Police said the injured officer will “be heading home to continue recovering.”

On Saturday, APD was called out for a reported stabbing on Bernoulli Drive in south Austin.

It turned into a hostage situation that ultimately ended in the deaths of four people: Pastore, two other victims and the person police identified as the suspect.

Pastore’s passing was one of three deaths in total for APD over the weekend.

Two other officers died in separate incidents, one retired officer in a car crash and another officer died by suicide.

“We’re hurting. this department is struggling,” said Michael Bullock, incoming president of the Austin Police Association. “Losing three officers is an incredible toll on this whole department.