AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police officer was injured early Sunday morning in a crash on State Highway 71, according to APD.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on SH 71 near the Austin airport. Police said the crash was between an APD police car and another vehicle with a suspected intoxicated driver. The driver was taken into custody.

The APD officer was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police. The officer’s injuries were not known.

Eastbound SH 71 was closed due to the crash but is expected to reopen soon, according to police.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said the exit to Spirit of Texas Drive was open for passengers and drivers to get to the terminal.

