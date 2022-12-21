AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say an officer was sent to the hospital after a chase involving a suspect downtown late Monday night.

According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase in the 400 block of East 6th Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the officer did regain consciousness and was released from the hospital early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene Monday night for a report of people selling drugs.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.