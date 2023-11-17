AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department officer was injured Friday morning after they were hit by a stolen vehicle.

According to APD, officers were patrolling the 7200 block of Hart Lane just before 7 a.m. when they came across the stolen vehicle. As officers approached, the driver accelerated and hit one of the officers, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened off MoPac, close to the area where first responders gathered to begin the funeral procession for fallen APD officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.