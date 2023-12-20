Editor’s note: The above video shows body-worn and Ring camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grand jury has decided to indict an Austin police officer in connection with the deadly 2022 shooting of a 33-year-old in south Austin, multiple law enforcement sources told KXAN on Wednesday.

That officer, identified as Daniel Sanchez, was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to police.

Several sources confirmed the indictment with KXAN and said that Sanchez faces a charge of deadly conduct.

The shooting happened in November 2022 in the 2200 block of South Third Street, APD said.

Around 12:30 a.m., 911 received a call about a man with a gun. The caller said the man seemed to be scared of something inside his own home before pointing his rifle inside and firing.

Austin Police released a Ring camera video that shows the man, identified as Rajan David Moonesinghe, outside his home with his rifle, pointing it at something off-camera and saying, “Are you sure you want this?” before firing the weapon. In the background, you see an officer pull up.

Sanchez gave Moonesinghe a verbal command to drop the gun before he fired his department-approved firearm. Moonesinghe was hit and fell to the ground. APD said officers began life-saving measures within a minute of the shooting. However, the video released by the police did not show the life-saving measures.

During a news conference in June, Moonesinghe’s mother, Ruth, said the officer involved should face consequences from the department. She also called on police to release her son’s property, including his cell phone, so the family can access his photos and other memories saved on it.

APD released a statement about Sanchez’s indictment:

The Austin Police Department (APD) is aware of the recent indictment against APD Officer Daniel Sanchez for his involvement in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



APD officers are trained to respond to acts of violence and prevent injuries to innocent persons. As seen in the Critical Incident Briefing materials released by APD on December 1, 2022, Officer Sanchez was confronted with a subject who fired a rifle indiscriminately in a densely populated neighborhood. Officer Sanchez responded to that threat consistent with his training. APD will continue to support Officer Sanchez as this process moves forward. For further information, please see the attached briefing and associated videos. Per APD protocol, Officer Sanchez is on paid Administrative Duty pending the resolution of the criminal indictment. Austin Police Department

KXAN also received a statement from the defense counsel for Sanchez: