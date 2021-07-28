APD officer in hospital after crash with 18-wheeler in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning in east Austin.

APD said the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of FM 969 and Decker Lane. Officers are still on the scene investigating the crash and the road is closed as a result.

The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t injured and the condition of the male officer taken to the hospital is unknown, APD said.

This is a breaking news story and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.