APD officer in hospital after crash with 18-wheeler in east Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning in east Austin.

APD said the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of FM 969 and Decker Lane. Officers are still on the scene investigating the crash and the road is closed as a result.

The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t injured and the condition of the male officer taken to the hospital is unknown, APD said.

This is a breaking news story and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss