AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court proceedings for two separate murder charges against Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, 31, continued Thursday morning with a scheduled hearing.

Thursday’s hearing was a pretrial with witnesses, according to Travis County records.

In July 2019, Taylor was accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Mauris Nishanga DeSilva in downtown Austin during a check welfare call. In addition to a murder charge, he also faces a charge of deadly conduct for the discharge of a firearm related to the 2019 incident.

In April 2020, Taylor was also accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Michael Ramos in southeast Austin during a confrontation.

Court records displayed that Taylor was arrested and booked into the Travis County jail twice in 2021 related to the investigations—once in March and another time in August.

Records showed Taylor was set to appear again May 15 for another pretrial with witnesses.

As of Thursday, Taylor’s trial for the murder charges was set for May 22, according to Travis County court records.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: