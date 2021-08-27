APD officer charged in Mike Ramos’ death faces murder indictment in another case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer has been indicted on a murder charge by a Travis County grand jury in connection with a 2019 death, the second murder indictment he’s faced.

APD officer Christopher Taylor, his attorneys say, was indicted Thursday in a case that alleges he and another officer used excessive force that led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. Taylor was indicted on one count of murder and one count of deadly conduct – discharge firearm, according to the Travis County DA’s office.

DeSilva was having a mental breakdown in July 2019 and was holding a knife up to his own neck when officers arrived, past reports from APD said. Police said DeSilva moved the knife to his side when asked, but after he moved toward officers with the knife, he was shot and later died at the hospital.

There’s an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Austin, Taylor and the other officer involved. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t confirm the indictment of the second officer, although a letter from Taylor’s attorney references two indictments.

Taylor has also been indicted for murder in the case of Mike Ramos.

An attorney for the DeSilva family called the indictments “a step toward justice.”

“The tragic loss of their beloved son weighs on their hearts and their grief will last forever. Officer Taylor has now been indicted twice for murder. If the City of Austin had better trained police officers to handle mental health episodes, Dr. Desilva would be alive today. The City of Austin must be held accountable for their long history of failures in responding to mental health crises,” the statement continued.

The District Attorney’s office previously said it was investigating both Officer Taylor and a second officer, Karl Krycia, for their involvement in DeSilva’s death. In a list of cases pending in their Civil Rights Unit, they noted that cases against the two men were expected to be brought before a grand jury this summer.

Officer Christopher Taylor (pictured on right) was indicted in a case that alleges he and another officer used excessive force, which led to the death of Dr. Mauris DeSilva. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Taylor’s attorneys, Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell, say they will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to talk about the indictment. This story will be updated after that happens.