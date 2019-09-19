APD officer, Army vet seeks donations to start family after prostate cancer surgery

APD officer Rob Brady and his wife are fundraising for a family after his prostate cancer diagnosis (Brady family photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He served in the Army and has been an Austin police officer for six years, but Rob Brady was not prepared for the diagnosis he received this summer.

“I couldn’t go home right away,” Brady told KXAN this week. “I sat in the parking lot for like six hours literally just saying it out loud over and over and over again, just so I could practice my composure to be able to say it in front of other people.”

Prostate cancer is second only to skin cancer in frequency among men, according to the American Cancer Society. The group expects more than 174,000 people to be diagnosed with the disease this year alone, and more than 31,000 to die from it.

With a stage 2 diagnosis, Brady has options, and his doctors recommended removing his prostate entirely. His city of Austin health insurance plan covers a lot of his cancer care, but not what comes next.

He married his wife, Jessica, this past Saturday in a ceremony they planned in two weeks so she has greater legal rights in his medical decisions.

Rob and Jessica Brady have their first moment alone as husband and wife after their wedding on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Micah Alexander)

They both want to have kids, but Rob won’t be able to naturally after doctors remove his prostate on Oct. 4. They’re working to preserve his ability to have kids now so they can start a family when they’re ready.

It will cost tens of thousands of dollars, some now for the fertility appointments and storage costs, and some later for either in vitro fertilization or intrauterine insemination.

“The fertility bills, that’s the part that’s the most outrageous,” Brady said.

The city’s insurance plans don’t cover fertility treatments. The Austin Police Department held a fundraiser for him, and he and Jessica drained their original wedding fund to pay for as much as possible, but they still need help.

Brady set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the bills and says the amount of support they’ve gotten so far has been overwhelming.

On KXAN News Today Friday, Sept. 20, hear Brady’s story in his own words, and hear why he won’t be able to work overtime to cover the costs.