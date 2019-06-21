South Austin blaze classified as arson, 19 people displaced

Austin Fire crews at the scene of a fire at a south Austin complex. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say an Austin Police officer was among four people rescued from a fire at a south Austin four-plex Friday morning.

At about 3:28 a.m., a caller reported a fire in a closet in a building at the 9900 block of Roxanna Lane near the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Manchaca Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread to the front of the building. Investigators with AFD have confirmed the blaze is being classified as arson.

“Three adult occupants and one Austin police officer were brought off of one of the second-floor balconies,” said AFD Shift Commander Andre Jordan.

Austin Fire says Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics are treating one adult and one infant at the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

Most of the damage is contained to the exterior and staircase with some minor damage to the lower floors, officials say. Estimates from AFD claim the fire caused $150,000 in damages to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

About 19 people including six children were displaced by the fire damage and the American Red Cross of Central Texas is assisting them.