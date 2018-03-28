APD: No one has been named a person of interest in Austin bombings

More than a week after law enforcement tracked down the Austin bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt, Austin police say they continue to conduct interviews for the ongoing investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, Austin police spokesperson Anna Sabana said while they’ve received “numerous inquiries” about Conditt’s roommates and how they relate to the bombing investigation, no one has been named as a person of interest.

“Protecting the integrity of this case continues to be a priority,” said Sabana. “The information shared up to this point is all that is available.”

Earlier this week, Congressman Michael McCaul, R-Austin, told the media one of Conditt’s roommates was a person of interest. However, on Tuesday, Charlie Baird, the attorney for one of the two roommates, told KXAN his client was no longer a person of interest.

Baird says his client was completely surprised to learn Conditt was behind the bombings. With the Pflugerville home torn up after authorities went through it, Baird says the roommate has had to make adjustments.

“This event totally threw everything that he had going on in his life off track. I mean, for example, he was removed from his home, he didn’t have furniture or have clothing so even the very basic items like that,” Baird said. “We’re having to go back and recreate and get him back on the right path and get his life back in order.”

Baird described the contact between the three roommates as a business relationship, he is not sure how the three came to meet and become roommates.

“They weren’t necessarily friends and certainly not close, they didn’t necessarily socialize outside of getting a hamburger or something like that,” Baird said.

Due to attorney-client privilege, Baird couldn’t give answers to some of KXAN’s questions, like whether his client had seen Conditt in the home much during the month of March.

Baird said his client did not know which room Conditt might have had explosives in, but his client did say Conditt typically locked his room, even when he was in the house.

When the FBI and Austin police came to the Pfluverville home to investigate, Baird said his client came out with his hands up and willingly submitted to law enforcement for questioning. His client was ultimately released after questioning.

Until then, Baird said his client had no idea Conditt was the suspect.

“So it actually was pretty devastating to him and he was shocked to learn that Mr. Conditt was in any way related to the bombings,” Baird said.

“There are just so many victims to this situation and my client — to a much lesser degree than anybody who was killed or injured by this — has also been a victim by this because he’s been totally displaced from his home and all his belongings,” Baird said, explaining his client couldn’t return to his home, leaving him without a place to stay, clothing, or a drivers license.

Baird said his client is shy and works in website design and maintenance.

“He was just devastated when this happened as anybody would be,” Baird said.