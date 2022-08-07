Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT situation overnight Aug. 7 in north Austin. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department said it has made no arrests following a SWAT standoff overnight in north Austin.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road.

APD said the SWAT situation began after a person was shooting near the apartment complex. No one was shot or injured. Police said officers entered the apartment involved, but they did not find who they were looking for after about four hours.

APD told KXAN there may be a warrant issued for a potential suspect.

This article will be updated with any new information.