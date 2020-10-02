APD needs public’s help to find 60-year-old man with high risk health condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help finding a 60-year-old man with a medical condition that puts him in high risk.

APD tweeted information in hopes the public can help find Beauford Stewart.

He’s described by APD as:

5’9″

180 pounds

Last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a teddy bear and red letters on the front, black jacket with red sleeves and black jogging pants

He was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at 1500 Red River Street, the address for Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

If anyone sees Stewart, APD wants them to call 911.