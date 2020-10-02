APD needs public’s help to find 60-year-old man with high risk health condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help finding a 60-year-old man with a medical condition that puts him in high risk.
APD tweeted information in hopes the public can help find Beauford Stewart.
He’s described by APD as:
- 5’9″
- 180 pounds
- Last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a teddy bear and red letters on the front, black jacket with red sleeves and black jogging pants
He was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at 1500 Red River Street, the address for Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.
If anyone sees Stewart, APD wants them to call 911.