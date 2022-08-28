AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding an 85-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in north Austin.

APD said Geraldine Godwin was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was last seen wearing gray capri pants with a dark-colored tank top, possibly blue or gray.

Geraldine Godwin, 85. (APD photo)

Godwin is described by APD as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 120 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she could be, call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.