AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two people accused of several car break-ins on Mount Bonnell Road and credit card fraud.

APD is looking for two women who were seen in a red Buick Enclave near the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road in west Austin after a string of vehicle break-ins. The women are also accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The women are described by APD as:

Suspect 1 Black woman Heavy build Black hair Last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt with the word “inspired” on it, black pants and orange flip-flops



Suspect 2 Black woman Average build Black braided hair Last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, gray pants with the word “Brooklyn” on the left leg and white crocs



Anyone with information about the incidents should call APD at (512) 974-5320 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.