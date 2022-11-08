AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two people accused of several car break-ins on Mount Bonnell Road and credit card fraud.
APD is looking for two women who were seen in a red Buick Enclave near the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road in west Austin after a string of vehicle break-ins. The women are also accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.
The women are described by APD as:
- Suspect 1
- Black woman
- Heavy build
- Black hair
- Last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt with the word “inspired” on it, black pants and orange flip-flops
- Suspect 2
- Black woman
- Average build
- Black braided hair
- Last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, gray pants with the word “Brooklyn” on the left leg and white crocs
Anyone with information about the incidents should call APD at (512) 974-5320 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.