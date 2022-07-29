AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police asked for help identifying two men they said robbed someone at a north Austin gas station in June.

Police said the crime happened June 5 at 6:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip Gas Station on East Braker Lane one block east of Interstate 35.

According to Thursday’s release from APD, the two men showed a gun to the victim and then drove away in a black four-door Kia.

Suspect #1 is described as

  • Black man
  • 5’6”
  • 18-20 years old
  • Medium build
  • Wearing a black hoodie with white letters on the chest
  • Wearing black pants, sneakers and a ski mask
  • Carrying semi-automatic pistol with a silver side and black frame.

Suspect #2 is described as:

  • Black man
  • 5’10”
  • 18-20 years old
  • Medium build
  • Wearing black hoodie, pants, sneakers and a black ski mask
  • Robbery Suspect #1 (APD photo)
  • Close up of sneakers of Robbery Suspect #1 (APD photo)
  • Robbery Suspect #2 (APD photo)
  • Suspects’ car (APD photo)
Photos from June 5, 2022 robbery at QuickStop on East Braker Lane

If you have information, please call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.