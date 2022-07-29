AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police asked for help identifying two men they said robbed someone at a north Austin gas station in June.
Police said the crime happened June 5 at 6:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip Gas Station on East Braker Lane one block east of Interstate 35.
According to Thursday’s release from APD, the two men showed a gun to the victim and then drove away in a black four-door Kia.
Suspect #1 is described as
- Black man
- 5’6”
- 18-20 years old
- Medium build
- Wearing a black hoodie with white letters on the chest
- Wearing black pants, sneakers and a ski mask
- Carrying semi-automatic pistol with a silver side and black frame.
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Black man
- 5’10”
- 18-20 years old
- Medium build
- Wearing black hoodie, pants, sneakers and a black ski mask
If you have information, please call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.