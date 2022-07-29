AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police asked for help identifying two men they said robbed someone at a north Austin gas station in June.

Police said the crime happened June 5 at 6:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip Gas Station on East Braker Lane one block east of Interstate 35.

According to Thursday’s release from APD, the two men showed a gun to the victim and then drove away in a black four-door Kia.

Suspect #1 is described as

Black man

5’6”

18-20 years old

Medium build

Wearing a black hoodie with white letters on the chest

Wearing black pants, sneakers and a ski mask

Carrying semi-automatic pistol with a silver side and black frame.

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black man

5’10”

18-20 years old

Medium build

Wearing black hoodie, pants, sneakers and a black ski mask

Robbery Suspect #1 (APD photo)

Close up of sneakers of Robbery Suspect #1 (APD photo)

Robbery Suspect #2 (APD photo)

Suspects’ car (APD photo) Photos from June 5, 2022 robbery at QuickStop on East Braker Lane

If you have information, please call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.