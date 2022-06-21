APD needs help find this man who’s accused of aggravated assault while on a CapMetro bus June 14. (APD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help finding a man suspected of hitting someone and threatening them with a weapon on a CapMetro bus June 14 in north Austin.

The victim told APD that the man, who the victim didn’t know, first made “inappropriate and derogatory comments” during a bus ride. When the bus stopped on Norwood Park Boulevard, the suspect again made derogatory comments and “approached the victim with an edged weapon,” then hit the victim in the face.

The bus stop’s exact address is 1030 Norwood Park Blvd., which is in the parking lot of a Walmart north of U.S. Highway 183 and east of Interstate 35.

After the alleged assault, the suspect got off the bus and walked toward a Goodwill store near Clock Tower Drive, APD said. Although the victim was hit by the suspect, the victim wasn’t hurt, APD said.

APD released photos of the suspect taken from the CapMetro bus’ surveillance camera, and he’s described as:

Black man

Medium build

Short hair with long chin hair

Was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “what appears to be a self-written print,” blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes and a small black and gray backpack

Photos of the suspect wanted by APD in an aggravated assault case on a CapMetr bus. (APD photos)

Anyone with information about the suspect and where he might be should call APD at 512-974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. People can also use the Crime Stoppers smartphone app or the APD smartphone app, Austin PD. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.