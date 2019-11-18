APD needs help finding 21-year-old last seen on Rainey Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old man who was last seen around 1:37 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street.

According to Austin Police Department, family and friends have not heard from Christian Pugh since Sunday morning and due to certain circumstances, police believe Christian could be in danger.

He is described as:

  • White male
  • 5’10”
  • 160 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a white shirt, green army-style jacket, dark wool-type pants and low-cut Doc Martens-style boots/shoes

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

