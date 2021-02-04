APD identifies officers involved in January police shootings

A SWAT team responded to the SpringHill Suites in north Austin and took a person into custody after an officer-involved shooting Monday (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department named four officers in two separate shooting incidents that happened on back-to-back days in January.

A press release Thursday from APD identified two officers from each incident for either using a firearm or a stun gun while trying to take someone into custody.

On Jan. 4, police responded to the Springhill Suites off Interstate 35 in north Austin for a barricaded subject in one of the rooms. Once officers were able to get the suspect, Dylan Polinski, out of the hotel room, officers shot him in the leg and used a stun gun. The two officers who used the weapons are:

Javier Rodriguez, two years of service with APD, used a firearm

Kamowa Reynolds, two years of service with APD, used the stun gun

Polinski was treated for his injuries and then taken into police custody for an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant out of Williamson County.

On Jan. 5, APD officers shot and killed 27-year-old Alexander Gonzales after an altercation where Gonzales was alleged to have cut off an off-duty officer and then pointed a gun. The off-duty officer fired his gun, and then called for backup.

Once officers had Gonzales stopped on Wickersham Lane, officers shot him as he was outside of his car and reaching into the back seat.

The officers named in that incident are:

Gabriel Gutierrez, five years of service with APD, the off-duty officer who fired his weapon

Luis Serrato, 2 years of service with APD, the responding officer who fires his weapon

APD says it plans to release videos of both incidents ahead of the 60-day deadline its policy dictates, so they should be released by March 5.

Both incidents are still under investigation.