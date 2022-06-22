AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing first-degree murder charges after he used a red Camaro to run over another man outside of a north Austin apartment complex, according to an Austin Police arrest affidavit.

Bisorquis Delisle Pena died at the scene at 1:07 a.m. Monday, the affidavit said.

Isandro Yorlan Varona-Lopez, 37, is in custody at Travis County Jail. Varona-Lopez didn’t have an attorney listed to represent him as of Wednesday night. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.

The incident started after a group of people, including Varona-Lopez and Pena, spent Father’s Day at a lake. Varona-Lopez was offended when Pena called him a name while they were playing dominoes, the affidavit said.

Later Sunday night, around 10 p.m., Varona-Lopez brought up the argument again before leaving, the affidavit said.

Varona-Lopez caught up with Pena outside of an apartment complex near Chevy Chase Drive. As Pena walked away, Varona-Lopez backed out of a parking spot and drove toward Pena at “a high rate of speed,” the affidavit said.

A witness shared SnapChat video footage with police, which confirmed details of the incident at the apartment complex, police said.

The affidavit said Varona-Lopez showed signs of intoxication.