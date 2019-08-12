APD: Motorcyclist wasn’t wearing helmet when he crashed in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a motorcyclist killed last Wednesday night on East Howard Lane near Dessau Road.

Daryl Wayne Anderson Jr, 36, died when his Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the inside curb causing the motorcycle to flip several times in a center grassy median, according to police.

Police say Anderson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Hospital where he later died.

According to police, on the night of the accident, three motorcycles were traveling together when Anderson’s motorcycle hit the curb.

A second motorcycle rider also lost control of their bike, but Austin police said that rider had minor injuries.

This is Austin’s 47th fatal traffic crash of 2019, and 48 people have died this year. At this time in 2018, there were 40 fatal traffic crashes and 41 traffic fatalities, according to the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and the investigation is still pending.