AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released the name of a man who died June 1 after sustaining injuries during a motorcycle crash May 21 in south Austin.

APD said a preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle hit a curb in the 2900 block of West Slaughter Lane and ejected 44-year-old Jeremy Larsen.

Police said Larsen was taken to a hospital, where he died June 1.

According to APD, this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 42nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 42 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 43 fatal crashes resulted in 44 deaths.

As of Thursday, the investigation remained pending, according to officials.