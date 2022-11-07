Paul Patterson, 76, was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to APD. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.

Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing early Monday morning. He was last seen at around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane, according to APD.

APD said Patterson needs daily medication and has a cognitive illness, which causes concern for his well-being.

APD described Patterson as a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs about 190 pounds with brown eyes, balding gray hair and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Coast Guard baseball cap with yellow lettering, a light blue collared shirt, a brown leather jacket and light-wash blue jeans.

If you see Patterson, APD asks you to call 911 immediately. You can also submit tips using APD’s mobile app, which is free for iPhone and Android.