APD: Men with guns, masks rob northwest Austin pharmacy and its patrons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a northwest Austin pharmacy and its patrons were robbed by two armed men over the weekend.

The robbery took place Saturday morning. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the call at Liberty Pharmacy off Spicewood Springs Road near U.S. 183 around 10:50 a.m.

Liberty Pharmacy off Spicewood Springs Road near U.S. 183 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

APD says two men with guns and masks entered the business and demanded items from employees as well as customers. They ended up stealing items from both patrons and the business itself.

Right now, no arrests have been made, APD says, but officers do have descriptions of the robbers.

The first man is described as a Black man who is about 5’10” with a medium/husky build. Police say he was wearing many layers of clothing, including a black jacket, white undershirt, black pants and sunglasses.

The second robber is described as a Hispanic or Black man who is about 5’6″ with a medium/thin build. He was also wearing a lot of clothing, including a grey hoodie, bright safety orange undershirt, tan pants and sunglasses. He had on white, worn leather high-top shoes, APD says.

APD is unsure of the men’s approximate ages.

If you have any details about the robbery, you can call the APD Robbery Tipline at (512) 974-5092.

