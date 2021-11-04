APD: Man tried to bribe officer $600 to let him go following bar fight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After running from Austin police following a fight inside an east Austin bar Nov. 1, a man tried to pay one of the officers to not arrest him, an affidavit says.

APD said Joe Angel Hernandez, 19, was with a group of people who had just been kicked out of a bar on East 6th Street called “Pour Choices” after a fight with another group. One of the people in Hernandez’s group was seen “carrying an open knife,” the affidavit said, and the group was outside the bar appearing to be looking for the people they fought earlier. Police stepped in since “the probability of a violent encounter, most likely including weapons, was high,” the affidavit said.

While officers detained two of the group members, one of whom was identified by APD as a member of the “Insane Gangsta Crip” gang, the affidavit said Hernandez took off running. Hernandez disobeyed commands to stop, and eventually, officers caught up to him and tried to use a stun gun on him, the affidavit said.

While he was sitting in the back of a patrol car, the affidavit said Hernandez offered an officer $300 to not arrest him. He then increased his offer, saying, “I’ll give you $500 right now if you let me out, nobody will know.”

Hernandez then went higher, offering to give the officer $600, the affidavit said. The officer declined.

Hernandez was charged with bribery, a second-degree felony, and evading on foot, a Class A misdemeanor. He also had previous felony charges.

A person can be charged with bribery if they “intentionally or knowingly offers, confers or agrees to confer on another, or solicits, accepts or agrees to any benefit as consideration for a violation of a duty imposed by law on a public servant or party official.”

According to jail records, Hernandez is in custody at Travis County Jail. KXAN attempted to reach Hernandez’s attorney listed on court documents for a comment, and once we hear back, we will update the story.