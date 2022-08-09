Austin Police shutdown Cameron Road to investigate shooting involving an officer and a DPS trooper. (KXAN: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night. The suspect in the carjacking was shot.

Police chief Joseph Chacon says the suspect is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Chacon says the incident began around 11 p.m. when the officer pulled a motorcycle over for a traffic stop on Cameron Road near Highway 290.

Chacon says the motorcyclist ran south on Cameron and the officer chased him. Chacon says the officer noticed the motorcyclist had a weapon.

The DPS trooper was nearby and heard the chase on the radio and then helped the APD officer.

According to Chacon, the motorcyclist ended up in a nearby parking lot where he tried to carjack a driver.

APD says that’s when the trooper and officer opened fire. The motorcyclist was shot. The driver, trooper and officer were not hurt.

It is not clear who shot the motorcyclist. Chacon says police are investigating whether the motorcyclist fired any shots.

Chief Chacon says body camera footage will be released within 10 working days.

The APD officer, who has less than a year with the agency, will be placed on administrative duty. Chief Chacon said DPS will handle any announcements about the trooper.

APD and the Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation and APD Internal Affairs is conducting an administrative investigation.

This is a breaking story. KXAN will have the latest details on KXAN.com and KXAN News Today at 4:30 a.m.