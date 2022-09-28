Austin Police are searching for this man. Police say he hit a Tesla employee with his vehicle at a charging station in late August. (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who harassed a Tesla employee and hit them with his car in late August.

APD said the incident took place Aug. 29 around 5:39 p.m. at the Tesla supercharging station at 6406 N. Interstate 35 service road southbound.

APD said the man parked his vehicle, which wasn’t a Tesla, in one of the charging spots. After entering a restricted area at the supercharging station, the man started to urinate and argue with the Tesla employee.

APD said the man then hit the Tesla worker with his car before leaving the area.

Anyone with details about the incident or the suspect should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940.