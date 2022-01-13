APD: Man faces additional kidnapping charge in child sex assault case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 48-year-old man who was charged with sexual assault of a child last month is now facing an additional charge in the case: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

The Austin Police Department said Thursday the investigation brought up more evidence to support Ronald Christopher Martin, Jr.’s new kidnapping charge.

APD officers said Martin was caught in the midst of a sexual act with a child outside a south Austin building in late December. Investigators said he met the 14-year-old victim on social media and traveled to another state to pick him up and return to Austin.

Martin was reported to be homeless at the time. People police spoke with claimed Martin had lived in the back of the building where officers found him for at least a year and a half.

Officers report during the investigation, they found Martin had an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender that was issued in 2017. Court documents show Martin was convicted in two aggravated sexual assault of a child cases in Grayson County, Texas in 2005 and was required to register as a sex offender.