AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Thursday a man died after being hit by a pick-up truck on the night of June 1.

According to APD, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of the eastbound service road of East U.S. Hwy. 290. That is just east of William Cannon Drive and Williamson Creek in southwest Austin.

Police said the unidentified man died at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to APD.

APD said this is Austin’s 43rd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 43 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program on the web or by calling 512-472-8477.