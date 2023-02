AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified a man who died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle Jan. 13 in southeast Austin.

APD said 63-year-old Kenneth Edward Wilson was hit by the vehicle when he tried to cross the road near the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. Wilson was taken to a hospital, and he later died Jan. 23.

Police are investigating the crash as Austin’s 5th deadly crash of 2023. So far, there have been five fatalities for the year.