AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said the pedestrian involved in a collision Dec. 16 on the upper deck of Interstate 35 died from his injuries Jan. 5.

APD originally reported that after the man was hit by the vehicle, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update Tuesday, police said the vehicle involved was an 18-wheeler.

As of Tuesday, the pedestrian involved remained unidentified, according to APD.

Police said the collision occurred at approximately 3:09 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 4000 block of southbound North I-35.

According to APD, the driver of the 18-wheeler remained on the scene, was not impaired and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 116th deadly crash of 2022, which resulted in 122 deaths for the year.