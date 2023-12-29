Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it’s investigating a man’s death as a homicide after police say he was beaten and attacked in north Austin on Dec. 26.

The victim was identified as Hector Diaz-Esparza, 28, according to a release APD put out Friday. His death is Austin’s 73rd homicide of 2023, according to the department.

APD said officers responded to a check welfare call at 1708 W. Braker Lane on Dec. 26. The caller said a man, who was bleeding and not responding, was lying on the ground in an alley.

Once officers got there, APD said they found the man, later identified as Diaz-Esparza, with “visible injuries.” Medics tried to revive him, but APD said Diaz-Esparza was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m.

Homicide Unit and Crime Scene specialists were called to investigate what happened. APD said it was determined the victim had been attacked by unidentified people who fled the scene.

Police said Diaz-Esparza also had clear signs of physical assault “and appeared to have been beaten.”

APD said an autopsy was done Dec. 27, which found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma in the manner of homicide.

Anyone with details should call the APD Homicide Unit at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.