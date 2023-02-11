AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police identified the suspect and victim in Tuesday’s SWAT situation that ended as a homicide.

Austin police said 31-year-old Jade Guajardo called police around 1:14 p.m. Thursday. Guajardo said she was dropping her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Davonte Fox, at a home on Sweet Melissa Drive in north Austin. Then, as she was leaving, Fox flattened her tire. Guajardo spoke with officers and received a ride home.

Later at 2:37 p.m., APD said officers spoke again with Guajardo on the phone. According to police, she was at a different location, and police did not know Fox’s location.

Before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Austin police said they responded to the home on Sweet Melissa Drive where Fox was dropped off. APD said they learned Guajardo and Fox were both in the home, and Fox was holding the victim hostage.

Police said SWAT was called to the scene and forced entry at 12:14 a.m.

Police found Guajardo and Fox with gunshot wounds in an upstairs room. APD said Guajardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Fox killed Guajardo and attempted to take his own life. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. APD’s Friday update did not include information on Fox’s condition.

Austin police are investigating this as the city’s 11th homicide in 2023.

If you or a loved one needs help, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. In an emergency situation, always call 911.