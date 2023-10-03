AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Monday they were looking for two men suspected of stealing from a vehicle and then shooting at the vehicle’s owner.

Police said the crime happened on Tuesday, Sept. 26 between 5 and 7 a.m. at Glenhill Road and Shelbourne Drive. That is in the Coronado Hills neighborhood in East Austin near US 290 and US 183.

Police said the two men were stealing items from the vehicle when the owner caught them. Both men fired several gunshots at the owner before leaving the area, APD said.

APD described the first man as Black with a thin build. The first suspect was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a light gray/dark gray hoodie and blue track pants.

APD described the second man as Black with a thin build. The second suspect was last seen carrying a gray backpack and wearing a blue hoodie with white lettering and black track pants, according to police.

Police said anyone with information should call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Austin Police also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477.

APD said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.