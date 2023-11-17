AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Wednesday they are looking for two men they say robbed a store on Airport Boulevard earlier this month.

According to APD, the two men robbed the Airport Lounge near 12th Street on Nov. 5 between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.

Police said the men “aggressively” entered the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole cash. Police did not say how much the men stole.

APD described the first suspect as:

Black

Between 20 to 30 years old

5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing between 200 and 250 pounds

Armed with a black handgun

Tattoo on hand

Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jogger pants

Austin looking for help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery. (Photos courtesy: Austin Police)

APD described the second suspect as:

Black

Between 20 to 30 years old

5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build

Armed with a black handgun

Last seen wearing a black surgical mask, a white sweatshirt with a red graphic on the sleeve, black pants and white shoes

Police said anyone with information should call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

People may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.