AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Wednesday they are looking for two men they say robbed a store on Airport Boulevard earlier this month.
According to APD, the two men robbed the Airport Lounge near 12th Street on Nov. 5 between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.
Police said the men “aggressively” entered the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole cash. Police did not say how much the men stole.
APD described the first suspect as:
- Black
- Between 20 to 30 years old
- 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing between 200 and 250 pounds
- Armed with a black handgun
- Tattoo on hand
- Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jogger pants
APD described the second suspect as:
- Black
- Between 20 to 30 years old
- 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build
- Armed with a black handgun
- Last seen wearing a black surgical mask, a white sweatshirt with a red graphic on the sleeve, black pants and white shoes
Police said anyone with information should call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.
People may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.