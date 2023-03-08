Suspect in package theft in North University neighborhood. (Photo from Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a package thief who they say threatened the victim with a knife.

According to APD, a man stole several packages off the victim’s porch around 5:30 p.m. on March 3 near the intersection of West 35th Street and Fruth Street in the North University neighborhood.

As the suspect walked away with the stolen merchandise, the victim followed the suspect to try to recover the property, police said Tuesday.

According to APD, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim when they confronted the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as:

Young Hispanic man

Skinny build

Medium height

Tattoo on the upper right arm

Last seen wearing a blue “Brxtn” logo baseball cap, bright green neck gaiter, dark green shirt, red belt, black pants and black shoes.

Police say the the suspect was carrying a backpack bearing the logo “Shoes for Crews,” and carrying a “Yeti” style cooler.

If you have information, call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or calling 512-472-8477.

You may get a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.