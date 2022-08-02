AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a person who they say killed a roommate at a north Austin home Monday night.

Police say they were called to the home on the corner of Bradford and Fairfield Drives just after 11 p.m. The home is just south of Navarro Early College High School in the North Austin Civic Association neighborhood.

Austin Travis County-EMS says one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the person likely died of blunt force trauma.

Police were questioning a third roommate who was not hurt.

An Austin police officer said the incident likely occurred in the bedroom.

At the time of the briefing, APD says detectives were waiting to go inside the home.

Police know who the suspect is but gave no description.

APD says the suspect left in a vehicle.